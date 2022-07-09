Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $14.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

