Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker stock opened at $200.88 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

