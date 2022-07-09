Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $16.32 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 58,557 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.18 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

