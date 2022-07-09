Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $17.65 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

IYE stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

