Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $18.38 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,840 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

QCOM stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

