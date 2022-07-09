Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Members Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $42.02 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.