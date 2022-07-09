Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

