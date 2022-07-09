Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.09 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

