Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Shares of ABT opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $191.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

