Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 12,522 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $253,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

