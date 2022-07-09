Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,123 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period.

DFAX stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $27.31.

