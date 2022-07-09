Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,186 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $801,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 292,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 539,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 230,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000.

Shares of SDVY opened at $24.38 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

