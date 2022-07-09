Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,732,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $152.23 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.