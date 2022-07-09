Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 316,840 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,840 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93.

