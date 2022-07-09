Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,416 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Boeing by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after purchasing an additional 229,614 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $139.07 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

