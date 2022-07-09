Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 47,199 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 47,199 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 609.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 42,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,935,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

