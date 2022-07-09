Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.79.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.