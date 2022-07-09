Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

