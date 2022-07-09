Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,065 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

