Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.52. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

