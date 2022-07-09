Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 79,601 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,601 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,691 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 111,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,458 shares of company stock worth $1,126,524 and sold 93,275 shares worth $3,423,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

