Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after purchasing an additional 915,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,023,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,327,000 after purchasing an additional 114,261 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 905,366 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,124 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $26.54.

