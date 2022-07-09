L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Lessened by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,040,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $238.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

