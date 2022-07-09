Land Securities Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 8.60 (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 685 ($8.29) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 727.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 757.94. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 642 ($7.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.40 ($9.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 585.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98.
LAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.90) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 780 ($9.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 830.71 ($10.06).
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
