Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.
About Carrier Global (Get Rating)
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.