Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

NYSE:CARR opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.