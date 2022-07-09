Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05. The company has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.