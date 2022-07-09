Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,262,000 after buying an additional 734,952 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after buying an additional 139,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

RCL opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

