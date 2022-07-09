Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

