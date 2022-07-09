Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 400 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after purchasing an additional 418,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

