Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $191.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

