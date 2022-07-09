Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAZ. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Lazard has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lazard by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lazard by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

