Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.35

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.35 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legrand SA will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.