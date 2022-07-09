Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.35

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2022

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVFGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.35 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legrand SA will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.