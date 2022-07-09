Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

LEVI opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

