Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LTHM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. Livent has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

