Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $420.35 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.19.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

