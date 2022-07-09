Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,901,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.39 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

