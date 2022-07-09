McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

NYSE:MKC opened at $82.07 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.53.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after acquiring an additional 236,304 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 417.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,090,000 after acquiring an additional 218,940 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,357.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,112.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 98,889 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.