Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 992 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.7% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $501.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.78 and its 200 day moving average is $517.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $404.53 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

