Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 452 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

