Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 576 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05. The stock has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

