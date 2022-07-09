Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.18.

NYSE MRK opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

