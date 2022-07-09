Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 8,515 World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

