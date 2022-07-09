Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

