Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,731,000 after purchasing an additional 570,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,378 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,351,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

