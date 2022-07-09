Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,011 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $111.91 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.33 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average is $121.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.