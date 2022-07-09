Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

