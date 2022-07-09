Meritage Portfolio Management Has $209,000 Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSB opened at $187.21 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $189.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSB. StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

