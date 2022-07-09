Meritage Portfolio Management Has $236,000 Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,843 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Novanta were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Novanta by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NOVT opened at $127.65 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average is $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

