Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $173,000 in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.64. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $23.80.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.