Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,218 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of UFPI opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

